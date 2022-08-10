Fort Worth ISD outlines security updates for new school year

Enhanced safety measures include Fort Worth police providing free training to all district teachers and staff.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Safety and security. It's two things that have been on the minds of parents, students, teachers and more as summer break comes to an end.

Within the nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, school districts throughout North Texas have been working to improve security measures to ease any anxiety heading into the new school year.

Fort Worth ISD, the second largest district in the DFW area, outlined its safety and security improvements after a board meeting on Tuesday.

In a news release, the district said its staff has already looked into improving security aspects such as doors and locks, cameras, fire alarms, and access to buildings.

According to the district, a new emergency management communications system was created and can be used through a mobile app. The district is also looking into reducing the number of portable buildings at secondary schools.

Another security measure for this year involves the Fort Worth Police Department offering free training to all teachers and staff, according to the district.

"School safety is a shared responsibility. If you see something, say something,” Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar said in a news release. “We need the entire community to join us in this effort to make FWISD a safe environment for students and staff.”

Fort Worth ISD added that it will continue to use security measures that are already in place, such as school resource officers and 24/7 security desk staff, required IDs for secondary students and staff at all district facilities and a management system for visitors at all campuses.

Fort Worth ISD's first day of school is on Monday, Aug. 15.

The district said anyone, including students, who witnesses suspicious activity can always call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.