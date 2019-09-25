A fire at the Caddo Mills Municipal Airport led to an explosion Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

No injuries were reported, but officials say a nearby elementary school was evacuated as a precaution.

"Due to a fire located at Caddo Mills Municipal Airport, Caddo Mills ISD took precautionary measures for safety and security of Griffis Elementary student," a Facebook post from Caddo Mills ISD officials partially reads.

The airport manager and city hall officials say crews pulled most of the planes out of the building following the fire and explosion.

As this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

