Fiery crash in Lewisville along I-35E

No one was injured in the crash, but northbound lanes of the highway have been closed and traffic has been diverted to the access road.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a fiery crash Saturday evening, closing down several lanes of traffic.

Lewisville firefighters and police were called to the accident around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of northbound I-35 near FM 3040, officials say.

Lewisville Fire Department says a the two vehicles crashed into each other, causing the tractor to catch on fire and separate from the trailer, which broke into several pieces. One of the broken-off pieces was one of the trailer's axles, which hit an overhead street sign.

The two people in the passenger vehicle weren't hurt, officials added, and the driver of the tractor trailer was walking around and talking to first responders at the scene, and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this time how the two vehicles crashed into each other, officials say.

The tractor and trailer are total losses, officials added, and the hit street sign may need to be replaced as well after TXDOT inspects it.

All northbound lanes of I-35E are closed, officials detailed, as well as the express toll lane. All traffic has ben diverted to the service road.