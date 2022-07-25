Woman assaulted on Dallas highway after crash, police say; suspect still wanted

The woman told police she was driving north on the highway when she was side-swiped by another vehicle.

DALLAS — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman on a Dallas highway after a crash early Saturday morning, according to police and video shared by the woman on social media.

The crash happened around midnight on North Central Expressway near the Bryan Street exit downtown.

The two vehicles pulled over, and the woman got out of her car to exchange information with the other driver, police said. The other driver, a man, "began getting hostile," according to the police news release, and punched the woman.

Another woman in the victim's vehicle got out to help her, and the man punched her, too.

The man then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The victims declined treatment at the scene, but the woman later posted video of the incident to her Instagram page.

Her video, which she also shared with WFAA, showed a man throwing punches and then walking back toward his vehicle. He then walked back toward the camera and appeared to make contact again with one of the victims.

The victim's phone fell to the ground, and the footage then showed her bending over to grab it, as blood dripped from her nose. Blood can also be seen on the roadway.