Man pushing woman in wheelchair killed in Dallas hit-and-run; woman critically injured

DALLAS — A man pushing a woman in a wheelchair across a Dallas road was killed in a hit-and-run, and the woman was critically injured Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Forest Lane at Cromwell Drive in Northwest Dallas.

A car heading east in Forest struck the man and woman, and the man died. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver in the crash, a man, drove away from the crash but was later arrested on a charge of accident causing death and serious bodily injury. The suspect's name has not been released. The victims' names also have not been released by police.