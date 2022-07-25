Man pushing woman in wheelchair killed in Dallas hit-and-run; woman critically injured

DALLAS — A man pushing a woman in a wheelchair across a Dallas road was killed in a hit-and-run, and the woman was critically injured Sunday night, police said.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Forest Lane at Cromwell Drive in Northwest Dallas.
A car heading east in Forest struck the man and woman, and the man died. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver in the crash, a man, drove away from the crash but was later arrested on a charge of accident causing death and serious bodily injury. The suspect's name has not been released. The victims' names also have not been released by police.
Video from the scene showed the suspect's vehicle, a white Chevrolet Malibu, badly damaged with a broken front windshield and damage to the hood.