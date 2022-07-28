x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Small plane crashes into wooded area near Dallas Executive Airport

The pilot was the lone occupant and was "conscious and alert," police said.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A small plane crashed into a wooded area near Dallas Executive Airport on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the area just after 2:30 p.m. and the Cessna-type aircraft down in a wooded area near Red Bird Lane and Pastor Bailey Drive.

The pilot was the lone occupant and was "conscious and alert," according to police. He was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There were no structures damaged in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons with U.S., South Korea