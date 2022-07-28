Small plane crashes into wooded area near Dallas Executive Airport

The pilot was the lone occupant and was "conscious and alert," police said.

DALLAS — A small plane crashed into a wooded area near Dallas Executive Airport on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said officers and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the area just after 2:30 p.m. and the Cessna-type aircraft down in a wooded area near Red Bird Lane and Pastor Bailey Drive.

The pilot was the lone occupant and was "conscious and alert," according to police. He was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There were no structures damaged in the area.