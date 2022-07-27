Man dies after being found with gunshot wound near SUV crash, Dallas police say

According to officers, a witness said they saw another man running from the scene and onto a passing bus. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for help to identify the suspect that shot and killed a man in southwest Dallas.

Police said officers were dispatched to South Cockrell Hill Road near Red Bird Lane shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were notified of an SUV that crashed into a light pole, then through a fence.

When they got there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, first responders took the victim to a hospital, where he later died. Authorities are working on identifying the man, but his name won't be released to the public until his loved ones are notified.

Police believe he was 30-35 years old.

Dallas PD said they were told by a witness that they saw a man running from the scene and onto a passing bus.

Officers told WFAA that it's not clear who was driving the SUV that crashed.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer either by calling 214-671-3657 or emailing adam.thayer@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information they receive that leads to an arrest and indictment. You can call them at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 5:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 Block of S. Cockrell Hill Road regarding an SUV that lost control and struck a light pole, then ran through a fence. pic.twitter.com/eyyzzHEizL — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 27, 2022