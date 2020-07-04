The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a disaster declaration request for the October 2019 tornadoes that Dallas officials say left more than $38 million in damage, according to a letter sent last week to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Three tornadoes, including an EF3, tore through parts of Dallas leaving significant damage to homes, schools and businesses. Some residents sustained minor injuries, but no deaths were reported.

Damaged buildings included a Home Depot that looked shredded by the tornado and destruction to 21 Dallas ISD schools, two of which were total losses.

In January, the City of Dallas submitted damages well in excess of the $38.4 million required to receive a disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But a document from the Dallas Office of Emergency Management indicates only $32.6 million in losses have been validated by FEMA.

The total is approximately $6 million short of the required threshold, which means the city and taxpayers here could be on the hook for 100% of the cleanup.

"Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments," the March 31 letter from FEMA said. "Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary."

There was significant damage at a number of businesses and homes in Dallas, specifically in the area from Royal Lane to Northwest Highway, north to south, and from Interstate 75 to Harry Hines Boulevard, east to west.

The City of Dallas wanted federal reimbursement, including for debris hauling and the replacement of traffic signals. In November, the Dallas City Council approved $60 million to in spending to help offset uninsured losses in the tornado. A FEMA disaster declaration and approval by the president would allow the federal government and the city to split the cost of uninsured losses 75/25.

In January, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Donald Trump a request a disaster declaration for the storms that produced at least 10 tornadoes in North Texas in October. The effort was backed by U.S. senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Reporter David Goins contributed to this report.

More on WFAA: