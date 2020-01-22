On Wednesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson met with a Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator to discuss the city’s tornado recovery efforts.

During the meeting, Mayor Johnson advocated for Dallas’ need for federal assistance.

"FEMA has been working diligently with the City and Dallas ISD as we build our case to receive federal assistance,” Mayor Johnson said. “We greatly appreciate the work of our federal and state partners in our effort to ensure our local taxpayers do not have to foot the entire bill created by this devastating tornado.”

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Trump a request a disaster declaration for the storms that produced at least 10 tornadoes in North Texas in October. The effort was backed by U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

An EF-3 tornado tore through northwest Dallas causing over $38 million in damage, according to the Dallas Office of Emergency Management.

But emergency management said FEMA only validated $32.6 million in losses.

The City of Dallas is working to get other federal funds to help cover the costs of repairing traffic lights and hauling away debris, the mayor’s office said.

The estimated damage from the tornadoes across the state adds up to about $2 billion, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

