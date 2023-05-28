Two suspects still at large in fatal shooting at Lewisville's Central Park, police say

Police said an officer heard gunshots while near Central Park on Saturday evening, and that he found a man dead from a gunshot to the head upon arrival.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more remain at large after a Lewisville police officer found a man shot to death in a park on Saturday evening.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, one of its officers was near Central Park, located at 1899 S. Edmonds Lane, at around 6:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, police said the officer found a man near the start of the park's walking trail, deceased from a gunshot to the head.

A handgun was also found on the ground close to the the victim's body, police said.

According to police, witnesses saw three suspects running into the nearby woods around the time of the shooting. One of those suspects, police said, has been caught.

The other two are still at large as police continue to search the area.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter and a K9 unit from Carrollton were at one point called in to assist in the Lewisville Police Department's search, but those additional units have since been called off.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim, and a said a motive has not yet been determined.