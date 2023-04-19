Lewisville ISD elementary school teacher arrested, charged with aggravated sexual assault of child

Police in The Colony arrested John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary.

THE COLONY, Texas — A Lewisville ISD elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.

Police in The Colony said officers served a warrant on Wednesday and arrested John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary.

According to police, officers began investigating the case last week after a parent became suspicious of the teacher after she picked up her 10-year-old child from the school.

Details on the investigation were not immediately released.

Collett also faces a charge of indecency with a child, police said.