Security camera captures moment Lewisville woman was attacked outside home

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville police said one person is in custody after Ring video captured a suspect attacking a woman last month.

Lisette Toy told WFAA that she was walking to her home in Lewisville on March 24, when she felt like someone was behind her. Ring video captured the moment that a man wearing a hoodie attacked her.

Toy said the man knocked her down and started punching her.

"When I saw him running towards me, I just thought I was going to die. So, if I was going to die people are going to hear me. My neighbor was outside, my grandma was inside. I didn't know if he had a gun or I didn't know if he had a knife," Toy told WFAA.

The attacker took off within seconds. Toy's neighbor attempted to follow the man and find him but had no luck.

Toy said she saw the same man just a week later, wearing the same clothes seen in the video. He was walking near her child's school.

The Lewisville Police Department confirmed to WFAA that Toy was attacked at her home and had her purse stolen.

The suspect, who remained unidentified, was positively identified through security camera evidence and witness statements. The suspect is in custody, but for an unrelated charge, police said.