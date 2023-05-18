Former food supplies warehouse employee fatally shoots current employee, Lewisville police say

Police said the two were known acquaintances of each other.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A man in Lewisville has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed an employee at a food supplies warehouse he used to work at, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said, in the employee parking lot of the Sysco Food Supplies warehouse in the 800 block of Trinity Drive.

Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Lonnie Russell, was a former employee at the warehouse and shot 36-year-old Dominic Carroll multiple times in the chest, killing him. Police said the two were known acquaintances of each other.

Following the shooting, police say Russell ran from the scene but was quickly caught by police in The Colony.