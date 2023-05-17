Mansfield ISD teacher accused of shooting son, stepdaughter after assaulting wife

Police said the mother went to the hospital with the kids. Her husband is facing three charges.

MANSFIELD, Texas — A teenage boy and his older stepsister were hospitalized after they were shot by his father, who is a middle school teacher, on Tuesday night in Mansfield, police said.

Police said they were dispatched to a shooting call at 10:40 p.m. on Arabian Court and determined that the incident was domestic.

According to a news release from police, Thomas Boykin, 52, got into an argument with his wife and assaulted her.

Police said Boykin then retrieved a handgun, went to his son's bedroom and shot the 13-year-old while he was sleeping. After that, he shot his 21-year-old stepdaughter in her room, police said.

The stepdaughter called 911 and her mother was able to leave the house.

Police initially said the 13-year-old victim was Boykin's stepson, but officials later issued an update, saying the boy was his son.

Both stepsiblings were taken to an Arlington hospital and the female's mother went with them, according to Mansfield police. The two went into surgery overnight and were said to be in "serious but stable condition."

Police said Boykin was taken to the Everman jail on three counts of aggravated assault-family violence causing serious bodily injury.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed that Boykin is currently an eighth-grade science teacher at Linda Jobe Middle School and has been with the district for 17 years.

Boykin has already been placed on leave. The district said the superintendent is moving forward with Boykin's termination, pending approval by the board of trustees.

"Mansfield ISD does not condone this type of behavior in our schools or community. Our thoughts and support are with the victims," the district said in a statement.

A longtime homeowner and neighbor, Ragan Finch, said Boykin's wife came to his door for help that night.

"My neighbor pounded on the door," said Finch. "You don't know what's going on in a family. And if something's built up within that and all of a sudden it comes out."

Domestic violence calls are most dangerous even for police. According to the website DomesticShelters.org, guns in the home during a family argument increase the risk of danger by 500%. And nationwide domestic violence hotlines get 20,000 calls a day.

For many police departments, now 50% of their 911 calls are for domestic violence.

Finch is relieved the brother and stepsister are recovering at the hospital. He credited Mansfield police officers for quickly coming to his neighbors' rescue.

"They were they were willing to go in there and risk their life. I'm just glad we had the people here to come and not just do their job, but serve the community and risk their lives for each of us and do it every day," Finch said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials have not provided more information on what led up to the shooting.