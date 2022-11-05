19-year-old driver killed in 4-vehicle crash in Collin County, police say

The chief said another driver was trying to pass a semi and saw another semi coming towards him. The second semi ended up veering off and striking the 19-year-old.

FARMERSVILLE, Texas — A teenage driver was killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday, the Farmersville police chief said.

Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA that there were four vehicles involved in the accident.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 78 and County Road 556.

Three of the vehicles were going south of the highway in the following order: a semi-truck, a car, and another truck.

The car went in the northbound lanes to pass the semi-truck, but the driver then realized another semi-truck was coming at him head-on. The driver tried to go further left, but he clipped that 18-wheeler and ended up against a power pole.

The clipped semi-truck then veered into the southbound lanes, hitting the truck head-on and killing the driver. The truck driver hasn't been named, but the Farmersville chief said he was 19.

According to Sullivan, all of the other drivers involved have been cooperating with the investigation and told the same story of what happened.

Police are still investigating the crash.