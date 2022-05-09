Proposed ordinance calls for ban of puppies, kittens at Dallas pet stores

Dallas City Council is set to vote on the ordinance Wednesday, May 11.

DALLAS — Have you wandered into a pet store with the dream of adopting a new furry friend? Well, that may be no longer if the City of Dallas passes a new proposed ordinance calling for a ban on kitten and puppy sales at local pet stores.

The ‘Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance’ was proposed by animal welfare organizations in December of 2020. It was sparked by the mission to end the puppy mill gateway to pet stores.

Many animal welfare organizations and residents are in favor of the idea, while local pet store owners and the American Kennel Club have shared their opposition.

The SPCA of Texas said it strongly supports the passing of the ordinance and believes it will improve the welfare of pets and prevent illnesses due to inappropriate care -- pointing to protecting future pet owners who would be responsible for hundreds of dollars in trying to save animals that contract those illnesses.

SPCA of Texas says the ordinance would also, "support dozens of local, Dallas-bases humane pet stores that do not sell puppies, but rather partner with local animal shelters like the SPCA of Texas to rehome thousands of dogs and cats each year.”

But the American Kennel Club said the ordinance will limit pet choice and consumer protections for families seeking a dog that fits their needs and lifestyle.

A North Dallas Petland store, which is considered the city’s only store selling dogs, told the Dallas Morning News it would be forced to close if the city enacts the ordinance.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are currently 400 U.S. cities that have similar ordinances banning the sales of kittens and puppies in place, including nine major cities in Texas.

SPCA hopes Dallas will be next in passing it.