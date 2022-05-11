Texas woman sent to prison for alleged voter fraud will get case re-examined, per appeals court ruling

Mason said she didn’t know she was ineligible to vote when she cast a provisional ballot in 2016, but she was sentenced to five years.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video above is a WFAA report from 2019 when Mason was released from prison after 10 months.

A Texas woman who was convicted of illegal voting and went to prison in 2018 should have her case re-examined by a lower court, according to the top appeals court in Texas.

Crystal Mason, of Rendon, voted in the 2016 presidential election, but she was on supervised release from federal prison for tax fraud. In Texas, felons can't vote until they complete their full sentence. She claimed she didn't know she was breaking the law.

On Wednesday, Texas’ highest criminal court ruled partially in favor of Mason. The Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that a lower court “erred” in failing to require proof that Mason knew it was a crime when she filled out a provisional ballot in the 2016 presidential election.

Mason's case was sent back to a lower court, the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, for review and to re-examine the evidence.

Previous coverage:

Mason was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for violating the terms of her release, WFAA reported. In September of 2018, with her journal and books in hand, she said goodbye to her family and began her prison term. She was released in 2019, but a state judge had also sentenced her to five years for the same thing. Mason has been appealing that state ruling ever since.

"I'm still fighting my state case, and I'm just so happy to be home," Mason told WFAA in 2019.

An appeals court upheld that ruling in 2020, but the Court of Criminal Appeals serves as a feather in Mason's cap.

Mason's case drew national attention in 2018, as many civil rights leaders and supporters of Mason said her punishment was too severe.

"Certainly the punishment is quite extreme,” Civil rights attorney Kim Cole told WFAA in 2018. “And do I believe it was racially motivated? Absolutely.”