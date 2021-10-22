1 year later: Family offering $20K reward on anniversary of disappearance, death of Dallas businessman

A year after KPMG Executive Alan White went missing, police have not made any arrests. As police investigate, his family is pleading for the public's help.

It’s now been a year since KPMG executive Alan White went missing and five months since his body was found. As police search for his killer, his family is pleading for the public’s help.

“I’m just hoping today, with it being the one-year anniversary, someone will finally step up and say, ‘Hey, I saw this happen,’ or ‘I have some evidence,’ or ‘I have some information’ that maybe they can pass on to DPD and maybe they can run with it,'” White’s brother Tim said. “We really want to know what is the cause of his demise.”

On Oct. 22, 2020, White went to the LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue in Dallas at 5 a.m. After leaving the gym, a camera captured him pumping gas at convenience store near Inwood and Maple. That was the last known video of White alive.

Seven months after his disappearance, employees from Paul Quinn College found his body in the woods near campus.

“It is a point of closure, but I believe, I even made a Facebook post about it, but full closure will come when I’m sitting in a Dallas courtroom and whoever has done this is having to answer for what he’s done,” said Tim.

Dallas police have not made any arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

“Detective Eric Barnes has been top notch,” Tim said. “The case is by no means a cold case.”

As the family waits for justice, they buried Alan next to his dad and brother in his home state of West Virginia.

“It is kind of peaceful. It’s a beautiful setting on a mountain top,” Tim said. “Dallas is a pretty flat area and a lot of people aren’t familiar with the hills of West Virginia, but it is a beautiful setting.”

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information that leads to a conviction or arrest.