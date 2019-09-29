An escaped prisoner from Wyoming who was imprisoned for aggravated burglary with a weapon may be in the DFW area, specifically Mesquite, police said Sunday.

Around 3:12 a.m. Sunday, the Mesquite Police Department answered a suspicious persons call in the 1200 block of Americana Lane in Mesquite. Upon arrival, they found two men running away from the location.

One of the men was apprehended and was identified as Jason Green, a white 48-year-old escapee from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Police think that the second man who ran away from police (and who still remains at large) could be another escaped prisoner, Robert Akin Simpson, pictured at the top of this story. Simpson is a white 30-year-old who was in custody in Wyoming for aggravated burglary with a weapon. He should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about Simpson's location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

