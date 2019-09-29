DALLAS — A dead person found inside a Dallas apartment early Sunday morning appears to have died by homicidal violence, according to Dallas police.

Police were called to the Plum Meadow Apartments around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when someone called to say they found a dead body. DFR arrived shortly after and pronounced the person dead on the scene. A neighbor told police she heard a loud noise and then went upstairs to check on the victim, and saw through the doorway that the person was dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and nobody has been arrested yet, police said.

On September 29, 2019, at 4:28 a.m., Dallas officers responded to 6910 S. Cockrell Hill the Plum Meadows Apartments, in regards to a dead body inside of the residence. DFR arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: