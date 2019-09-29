DALLAS — Dallas police say that a man found dead in his car at 11900 Leisure Drive in north Dallas Sunday morning had been shot.

Police were called to the scene at 8:15 Sunday morning to check on an unconscious man in a car. When they got there, they found that the man had been shot. Dallas Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene. Video surveillance footage shows that the man arrived in the area around 5 a.m.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Gilmore with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit by phone at (214) 671-3608, or by email at david.gilmore@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #198268-2019.

