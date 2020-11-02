The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the deaths of three people in a home near Eagle Mountain Lake as a murder-suicide.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death of a 16-year-old Suayng Qu as a suicide. Xiumei Shi Ryan, 54, and 58-year-old Harley W. Ryan were also found dead in the home, officials said.

Officials said the people found dead in the home were related.

The adults' causes of death have been ruled homicides.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office report says all three died from gunshot wounds.

Officials found the bodies Monday night during a welfare check, officials said.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

