The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide in Azle Monday night after performing a welfare check and finding three adults dead in a house, officials said.

A family member of the three victims hadn't heard from them since Sunday night and called the authorities to check on them, the sheriff's office said. When authorities arrived, they found two men and one woman dead in a home in the 1500 block of Red Oak Circle in Azle.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating this incident as a triple homicide. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.