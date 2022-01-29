Search underway for driver who hit, killed man in wheelchair and did not stop, Fort Worth police say

The crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of E. Seminary Drive and Evans Avenue, near Interstate 35W.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man in a wheelchair who was crossing an intersection early Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Seminary Drive and Evans Avenue, near Interstate 35W in the southern area of Fort Worth.

According to police, the driver struck the victim and did not stop to help. The victim, who was not identified, died at a hospital.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the incident. The vehicle was only described as a silver-colored sedan.