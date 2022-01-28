Student arrested for gun on campus, 2 other North Texas schools interrupted by weapon reports

Three schools in North Texas saw some sort of report about a gun on their campuses on Friday.

DALLAS — Three schools in North Texas saw some sort of report about a gun on their campuses on Friday, and one of those reports led to the arrest of a student, according to law enforcement.

Royse City High School

The first incident happened at Royse City High School around 8:30 a.m. Police said they responded to the school after they were called by administrators about a student with a firearm in a backpack.

According to police, officers located and detained the 14-year-old student without any incident. The backpack in question was later found by officers and a 9 mm handgun was found inside, police said.

Police said the student was charged with possession of a firearm in a prohibited place, a third-degree felony. Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Forest Lane Academy

Forest Lane Academy in Dallas had to be evacuated Friday afternoon after police said there was a report of a man with a gun at the school.

Dallas police said they searched the campus, near Forest Lane and Audelia Road, and did not find a person or weapon. There were no injuries or signs of a shooting, according to police.

At around 3:20 p.m., police told WFAA the scene was cleared.

Uplift Luna Preparatory

In the Deep Ellum area of Dallas, officers responded to the Uplift Luna Preparatory school after rumors circulated among students about a gun on campus, police said.

Police said they evacuated the high school and middle school when they arrived. Officers searched the school but did not find any weapons.