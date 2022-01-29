Police fatally shoot man as he allegedly held woman hostage in Denton, officials say

The woman and the officers were not injured in the incident, which happened early Friday on East McKinney Street in Denton.

DENTON, Texas — Police shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding a woman hostage at an apartment in Denton early Saturday morning, officials said.

The woman and the officers were not injured during the incident.

Officers had responded about 1:30 a.m. to apartments in the 1600 block of East McKinney Street, where a man was reporting he wanted to kill himself due to "problems" with a woman, according to a police news release.

Police arrived about five minutes later and found the man holding a knife against the body of a woman.

The man was also "gripping his arm around her neck," the news release said.

When officers tried to communicate with the man, he raised the knife toward the woman "in a stabbing motion" several times, police said. At some point, "it became apparent the suspect was not releasing the hostage," according to the news release.

When he raised the knife "in a threatening manner" toward the woman again, one officer fired a shot from his rifle and struck the man in the upper torso, police said. With the knife still in his hand, the man fell to the ground.

Police then used a Taser to disarm the man of the knife. The woman involved in the incident was taken to safety, police said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died later Saturday morning. His name has not been released.