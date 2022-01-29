2 seriously burned in explosion at Denton storage units, officials say

Firefighters responded about 3:30 a.m. to the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive, where multiple storage units were burning.

DENTON, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital with serious burns early Saturday after an explosion at a Denton storage unit, where they were living, officials said.

A fire after the explosion damaged 12 units in the storage complex, according to David Boots, a Denton fire battalion chief.

The two victims were a man and a woman who were trying to transfer propane from a large cylinder to smaller cylinders when the explosion happened, Boots said.

The man was critically injured with second- and third-degree burns. The woman was in stable condition but had first- and second-degree burns. Both were taken to Medical City Plano, officials said.

No firefighters were reported injured.

The fire was under control by 4:30 a.m., but officials were still investigating how it started.

Pictures from the Denton Fire Department showed heavy smoke and flames near the storage units, at least three of which appeared to be badly burned.