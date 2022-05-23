'Dream Frisco' hotel planned for major Frisco development

The 200-room hotel will be the centerpiece of Firefly Park, a 230-acre mixed-use development planned to open in 2026.

FRISCO, Texas — A developer today announced plans for a new 200-room hotel set to be the centerpiece of a 230-acre mixed-use development in Frisco.

The hotel, being developed by Dream Hotel Group, will be known as Dream Frisco and will be part of Firefly Park. Dream Frisco will include a rooftop pool deck and bar, a fitness center, as well as a nightclub, two bars and a restaurant. It will be located near US Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway.

“When we started thinking about what the northern part of Frisco was going to look like, we knew it needed to be a different experience from the southern part of our city. Now, with the announcement of the Dream Hotel coming to Firefly Park, it adds a significantly different, cool vibe to Frisco,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Dream will be a destination for the region and is an impressive beginning for Firefly Park.”

The new mixed-use development, expected to open in 2026, will include 4.75 million square feet of office space, 2,200 apartment units and townhomes, 380,000 square feet of retail space, and a music hall and outdoor amphitheater.

Firefly Park is expected to break ground in 2023. Dream Frisco is planned to open in 2026. The development also features vast public spaces and will include a creek park, nature preserve, ponds, playgrounds and miles of hike-and-bike trails.

“Frisco is one of the fastest growing markets in Texas and the ideal destination to expand our Dream brand in the Lone Star State,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “We are fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like Wilks Development who share our same big dreams and bold ambitions to grow and develop our brand in new and emerging markets across the country. Firefly Park is the future of North Dallas, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”