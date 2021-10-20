Drone delivery services take flight in Frisco, Little Elm

"From within 10 minutes of the times you pressed order, you'll have the package at your house," said Jacob Demmitt.

FRISCO, Texas — It's the next generation of shopping. A company called "Wing" is flying into Frisco and Little Elm to provide drone delivery services.

The service would allow customers to order store items and have it delivered by drone right to their homes.

"This isn't a demonstration. This is going to be regular business hours, five days a week," said Jacob Demmitt, who is with marketing and communications for Wing.

Within months, the drones, fitted with 14 propellers, will deliver store items to homes. You just have to live within four miles of a Wing site, like the one just north of the Ford Center. Customers will need to use the Wing app to buy from a participating store.

"From within 10 minutes of the times you pressed order, you'll have the package at your house," said Demmitt.

It's been tested and now being used in Australia, Finland and a small town in Virginia. Dallas-Fort Worth is Wing's first major U.S. metropolitan area.

"It seems interesting. My interest is piqued," said Jared Elder, who lives within radius of a participating Walgreens off Eldorado in Little Elm.

Elder said he can imagine using the service for first aid purposes.

The drones can carry up to 3.3 pounds, which rules out a number of items. But, Wing reminds customers that at their test sites, items like coffee and COVID tests are heavily requested.

"In Australia, our most popular item is a roasted chicken," said Demmit.

Wing is also partnering with Hillwood as they operate a drone delivery facility at Frisco Station, a mixed-use development in Frisco.

Frisco and Little Elm were first chosen because of their commitments to innovation, large open areas and single family homes.