We now know where Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's will be when it comes to DFW in 2022

Portillo’s is best known for its signature menu items of Chicago street food, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and char-grilled burgers.

THE COLONY, Texas — Chicago-based Portillo’s announced it will be opening its first restaurant in Texas in late 2022.

The fast-casual restaurant will open this establishment in The Colony, Texas as a part of Warren Buffet's 400-acre Grandscape complex. This is located at the intersection of Highway 121 and Destination Drive.

This complex is considered by many as the largest mixed-use real estate, retail, entertainment and restaurant development in North Texas.

Portillo’s is best known for its signature menu items of Chicago street food, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake.

Similar to other Portillo’s restaurants, the 7,900-square-foot location in The Colony will be unique and incorporate elements from the region into its design and décor – including a vintage vehicle that will be located on-site as a nod to the nearby North American headquarters of Toyota.

Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo said Texas is the No. 1 state in the country for its shipping business.

“Texas is an amazing market, and I can’t wait for our fans there to see this showstopper of a restaurant,” said Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s President & CEO. “We’ve had fans asking us to bring a brick-and-mortar restaurant there for years. We’re investing in the right people and the right real estate to make this restaurant a home run for them.”

Osanloo is also the former CEO of Asian-themed restaurant P.F. Chang's.

The restaurant will include indoor seating for more than 180 guests, as well as exterior seating for more than 80 additional guests on two air-conditioned patios.

“We are very excited to welcome this iconic brand to Grandscape,” said Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape. “Our mission continues to be creating a destination unlike any other, offering brands that are often first to the market while creating a one-of-a-kind visitor experience. Portillo’s is famous for their offerings and their service, and we look forward to being their first home in the state of Texas.”

Fans will be able to sign up for the chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal prior to the official opening. After signing up, fans will also receive updates on Portillo’s The Colony development and events surrounding the new restaurant.

Portillo’s is also holding a Texas-themed trivia sweepstakes to celebrate its upcoming Texas opening.

Fans will have to answer themed questions, and anyone who participates will be entered for the chance to win Portillo’s for a year.

The sweepstakes is live at www.portillos.com/colony and will close March 22, 2022.

For more information on this restaurant, you can visit portillos.com.

In October 2021, Osanloo gave interviews to both Forbes and the Chicago Tribune, saying his company would be opening a restaurant "in a town near Frisco next year."

The desire to bring this Chicago-based restaurant has been around for quite awhile. There is a public group on Facebook called "Portillo's wanted in DFW" that was created in January 2009 and has more than 1,200 members.