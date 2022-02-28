Dallas bar serves 'F*** Putin' shots to support Ukraine

At Alexandre's in Oak Lawn, Dallas, bartenders are mixing up a blue and yellow shot to show support for Ukraine in the midst of turmoil.

DALLAS — In the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas, Alexandre's is a place where you never have to shy away from what you believe in.

The bar has been around for 17 years, and is known to make a statement when fighting for LGBTQ, progressive, or political causes.

Over the weekend, Alexandre's started serving a blue and yellow shot, symbolizing Ukraine's flag. Crafted by bartender Eddie Hernandez, it includes some peach schnapps, mango nectar and blue curacao layered on top.

Owner Lee Daugherty said, "The shot is called F*** Putin."

He emphasizes that it's named after the actions of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and should not be confused for the people of Russia.

"We don't want to feed into the racist and xenophobic nature of the country."

Daugherty said he stands with the Ukranian people and the anti-war protestors of Russia. This drink is a shot of solidarity.

For now, he is also removing Russian liquor from his shelves and replacing it with local Ukraine spirits.

Alexandre's isn't the only business showing support. The Texas Restaurant Association said it's happening across the industry. As a whole, the organization is finding alternatives to Russian imports.

Emily Williams Knight, President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, said, "We are going to lock arms and help the restaurants and the business, and also make sure that the citizens of Ukraine know that Texas restaurants and food service industry is with them. It's not a lot, we know that. But I think people right now feel they are implored to do whatever they can to show those citizens that we are with them."