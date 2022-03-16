Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

The planned H-E-B would be across from a development of stores, including a Walmart Supercenter and a Kroger.

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas.

The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.

Forney city officials announced Tuesday night that the city council approved a site plan for an H-E-B near Farm Roads 548 and 1641, near a McDonald's and RaceTrac gas station.

The location, just south of Texas Highway 80, won't be short on shopping options.

The planned H-E-B would be across from a development of stores, including a Walmart Supercenter and a Kroger. Forney also has a Brookshire's grocery store several miles away.

Forney officials don't have an expected date for when construction of a store might begin, and more building plans would have to be approved by the city.

It’s official! During tonight’s meeting, Forney City Council approved a site plan for H.E.B. The property is located behind the RaceTrac Gas Station and the McDonalds restaurant at the F.M. 548 and F.M. 1641 intersection. More information on this exciting project is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/9HvFtLQgOK — City of Forney (@CityofForneyGov) March 16, 2022

But it's yet another example of H-E-B expanding to North Texas, where the grocer has had a presence in surrounding communities, like Forney.

It wasn't until last year that H-E-B began moving into one of the Metroplex's four largest counties, announcing plans for three stores in Collin County.

Last month H-E-B broke ground on a location in McKinney, and the chain plans to open under-construction stores in Frisco and Plano this year.

The grocer currently has stores in Weatherford, Burleson, Cleburne and Waxahachie.

And as hopeful shoppers know, H-E-B has long been a player in North Texas real estate, scooping up parcels of land across the area. Some of the purchases have been for the H-E-B-operated Central Market, and some have just been locations that H-E-B is holding onto.

Earlier this year, H-E-B purchased a vacant Albertsons grocery store in southern Dallas "in anticipation of future growth" near U.S. 67 and Interstate 20, but no concrete plans have been made.

H-E-B also owns several parcels of land in Tarrant County, from Mansfield to far north Fort Worth.