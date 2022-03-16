Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas.
The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
Forney city officials announced Tuesday night that the city council approved a site plan for an H-E-B near Farm Roads 548 and 1641, near a McDonald's and RaceTrac gas station.
The location, just south of Texas Highway 80, won't be short on shopping options.
The planned H-E-B would be across from a development of stores, including a Walmart Supercenter and a Kroger. Forney also has a Brookshire's grocery store several miles away.
Forney officials don't have an expected date for when construction of a store might begin, and more building plans would have to be approved by the city.
But it's yet another example of H-E-B expanding to North Texas, where the grocer has had a presence in surrounding communities, like Forney.
It wasn't until last year that H-E-B began moving into one of the Metroplex's four largest counties, announcing plans for three stores in Collin County.
Last month H-E-B broke ground on a location in McKinney, and the chain plans to open under-construction stores in Frisco and Plano this year.
The grocer currently has stores in Weatherford, Burleson, Cleburne and Waxahachie.
And as hopeful shoppers know, H-E-B has long been a player in North Texas real estate, scooping up parcels of land across the area. Some of the purchases have been for the H-E-B-operated Central Market, and some have just been locations that H-E-B is holding onto.
Earlier this year, H-E-B purchased a vacant Albertsons grocery store in southern Dallas "in anticipation of future growth" near U.S. 67 and Interstate 20, but no concrete plans have been made.
H-E-B also owns several parcels of land in Tarrant County, from Mansfield to far north Fort Worth.
Even so, H-E-B hasn't rushed expansion in North Texas, where Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart dominate the grocery market.