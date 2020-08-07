More than 60 residents evacuated from Lake Worth nursing home

Residents are being evacuated from a nursing home in Lake Worth Wednesday afternoon. Several have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sixty-three residents are being evacuated from a nursing home in Lake Worth Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

MedStar emergency services said they were asked by state health officials to relocate residents from a facility in the 4200 block of Wells Drive.

MedStar said several of the residents have COVID-19. Crews will treat all residents as if they have the novel coronavirus.

Residents will be sent to two different nursing homes, each of which will take half, officials said.

It could be a "long process" to transfer all the residents, according to MedStar.

WFAA has reached out to state officials for more information.

