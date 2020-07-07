Texas students must wear face masks at school, state agency says

The Texas Education Agency released guidance that addresses what districts must do if there is a positive case among a person who is on campus.

Students will be required to wear face masks and parents will be able to switch their children to online learning as the year progresses, according to new guidelines released by the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday.

Many districts in North Texas have been awaiting guidance from the agency as school is set to begin in less than 40 days for thousands of students.

The state education agency says face masks will be required in school buildings, with the exceptions listed in Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, as long as the order remains in place.

The planning guidance also addresses on-campus and virtual instruction, practices to prevent the virus from entering the school and mitigating the speed inside the school.

One week before on-campus activities and instruction, schools must provide a plan summary to parents and the public.

The report suggests schools have hand washing or hand sanitizing stations at entrances to the buildings, and it recommends setting aside time for students and teachers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

Teachers and staff must screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms prior to coming to the campus each day, the TEA says. They must report to the school system if they have any symptoms, are tested positive for COVID-19 or have had close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19.

Schools must separate any student who shows COVID-19 symptoms while at school until the student can be picked up by a parent or guardian.

If there is a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, school districts are required to notify the local health department and close off the areas that are heavily used by that person with the positive case, whether its a student, teacher of staff, until the non-porous surfaces in those areas can be disinfected, the TEA said.

Schools must also notify all teachers, staff and families of all students in a school if there is a case identified in a person who participates in any activities on-campus, the TEA said.

Face masks

The TEA said it may be impractical to require face masks while participating in non-UIL athletic or other extracurricular activities. Schools can allow students to remove their face masks while exercising as long as they are 6-feet social distancing from others who are not wearing a face mask.

"When it is impractical for students to wear masks or face shields during those activities, schools must require students, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear masks or face shields when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas and when not actively engaging in those activities," the TEA said.

The guidance suggests keeping teachers and students spaced as far apart as possible and encourages opening windows to increase airflow in rooms.

Anyone on campus should be encouraged to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, the TEA says. And, after sneezing or coughing, people should be encouraged to wash their hands immediately.

The guidance also says campuses should be cleaned more frequently, and high-touch surfaces, including desks, door handles and school supplies, should be regularly disinfected.

Instruction

Districts like Fort Worth, Frisco and Irving have allowed parents to commit their students to either fully online or in-person learning for the school year.

Districts can phase-in the return to in-person instruction for up to the first three weeks of the school year to ensure all appropriate health and safety procedures are in place, the TEA said in a statement.

The agency also encourages districts to have staggered starts to the school day so that students are in less close proximity to each other.

Schools should consider placing student desks 6-feet apart when possible. The guidelines also recommend giving students space to eat lunch at least 6 feet apart.

"In classrooms where students are regularly within six feet of one another, schools should plan for more frequent hand washing and/or hand sanitizing and should consider whether increased airflow from the outdoors is possible," the TEA said.

"When feasible and appropriate (for example, in physical education classes as weather permits), it is preferable for students to gather outside, rather than inside, because of likely reduced risk of virus spread outdoors," the TEA said.

The TEA says students must attend 90% of the days that a course is offered. Parents can switch their children to online instruction, but school systems are allowed to limit these transitions to happen only at the end of a grading period, the TEA said.

The TEA says it will reimburse school districts for extra COVID-19-related expenses and will provide tens of millions of PPE equipment at no cost. The TEA will also give free online TEKS-aligned learning tools for remote instruction.

Teacher training on the agency guidelines will be provided at no cost to the school system.

There will also be statewide efforts from the TEA to bridge the digital divide for students at home.