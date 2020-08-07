COVID-19 updates: Woman in her 20s among 16 deaths reported Wednesday in Dallas County

Dallas County health officials reported 1,029 new coronavirus cases.

Dallas County health officials reported Wednesday an additional 16 coronavirus-related deaths, including a Grand Prairie woman in her 20s who did not have underlying health conditions.

Health officials again reported more than 1,000 daily cases for the sixth consecutive day in Dallas County. And, officials said there were 786 emergency room visits in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday for COVID-19 symptoms, a sharp increase over the previous day.

The state surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time Tuesday, recording the highest number reported during the pandemic.

The record-high cases were confirmed the same day the Texas Education Agency released guidelines for school in the fall.

Students over 10 years old will be required to wear face masks and parents will be able to switch their children to online learning as the year progresses, according to TEA.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide face mask mandate, which requires all Texans residing in counties with more than 20 cases to wear a face mask while in a commercial space or public buildings or when in an outdoor setting that does not allow for 6 feet of physical distancing.

County health officials reported Wednesday 1,029 new daily coronavirus cases and 16 deaths.

There have been a total of 426 deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in March, and there have been 29,160 confirmed cases of the disease since then.

The latest deaths include: (Unless otherwise noted, health officials reported the people had underlying health conditions and died in a hospital.)

A Grand Prairie woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 40s who had no underlying health conditions.

A Farmers Branch woman in her 40s.

A Garland man in his 50s.

A Dallas woman in her 50s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 50s.

A Dallas man in his 60s.

A Coppell woman in her 60s. She did not have underlying health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 60s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 70s.

A Dallas woman in her 70s.

A Dallas man in his 80s who had been a resident of a long-term care facility. He died at the facility.

A Mesquite woman in her 80s. She was a resident of a long-term care facility.

A Garland woman in her 80s.

Tarrant County reports 595 new cases, increase in hospitalizations

Tarrant County health officials reported 595 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths Wednesday afternoon. The victims ranged from men in their 60s to a woman in her 90s. All of the victims had underlying health conditions, officials say.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also increased by 50 patients, bringing the countywide total to 635.

Collin County reports 3 deaths

Collin County health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the three victims include a 69-year-old Dallas man with no underlying health conditions, a 73-year-old man, and an 87-year-old woman. Both were from McKinney and had preexisting health conditions, county officials say.

The latest case numbers and recoveries will be updated on the county's dashboard around 3:30 p.m.

Project Unity launches 5 COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas

Dallas-based Project Unity will be conducting COVID-19 testing at five sites throughout the city.

In a news release, the organization said it hopes to address the pressing need for testing in some of the city’s most vulnerable and hardest-hit neighborhoods.

The walk-up testing will be available July 8 to July 17 at churches in DeSoto, Oak Cliff, Fair Park, Love Field, and Hamilton Park.

Revitalize South Dallas Coalition shares list of assistance programs

The Revitalize South Dallas Coalition shared a list of assistance programs and events for community members in its newsletter released Wednesday.

The Coalition says it does not sponsor or endorse the events but rather provides information on dates and times for residents.

The events are scheduled throughout the month of July and community members can participate remotely for several of them.

