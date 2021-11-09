Dog sale gone wrong: French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in Fort Worth

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday near the 8600 block of Hulen Street, near Risinger Road.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a person at gunpoint during the sale of a French bulldog puppy in Fort Worth.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday near the 8600 block of Hulen Street, near Risinger Road in far southwest Fort Worth, according to a police report.

Police said the victim was trying to sale the puppy to the suspect. The suspect allegedly gave the victim a random address in the area, in a neighborhood cul-de-sac, to meet up and make the deal.

When the victim arrived, the suspect had a gun and stole the dog, the dog's papers and other items from the victim, police said.

No one was injured in the incident. The victim went to a nearby Walgreens, where they called police.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

French bulldogs have been the target of thieves before. Earlier this year, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and her French bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles. The dogs were later returned, and five people were arrested in the incident.

In North Texas, pet owners about two years ago, in January 2020, were reporting a series of French bulldog thefts, in Dallas and in Irving.