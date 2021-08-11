9-year-old boy assaulted, robbed at Dallas park, mother says

The child's mom, Dr. Pamela Grayson, used social media to issue a warning and $1,000 reward for information on her son's attackers, hoping it could help police.

DALLAS — Police are investigating a reported assault and robbery of a 9-year-old boy in South Dallas.

The alleged incident happened at Willie Mae Butler Park in the Dixon Circle neighborhood of South Dallas on Saturday.

The child’s mother, Dr. Pamela Grayson, is a well-known community organizer and activist in Dallas. She published a video on Facebook over the weekend and wanted to bring awareness to the crime while asking for justice for her son.

“Tonight my son Blade was beaten and robbed at the rec center. I’m pissed as hell,” Grayson said in her video.

That video is a social media post no parent wants to make. However, it’s one Grayson deemed necessary.

Grayson said her son told police he was violently assaulted by a couple of teens who robbed him of his purple and black Halo scooter.

“They punched my child in his head, in his back, about 20 to 25 times. In his legs. And was trying to restrain him, so they could continue to hurt him. But he got away,” Grayson explained in her social media video.

Grayson described her son coming home in a frenzy. He wasn’t wearing shoes. The boy was in pain, while complaining he’d been beaten and robbed. The family called police.

Grayson’s son said he’s still shaken from the experience.

Grayson said she determined calling police, alone, wasn’t enough. That’s where social media came in.

In the video the passionate mom posted to Facebook, she detailed the incident and issued a reward.

”I’m offering a $1,000 reward whoever turns in both culprits,” Grayson explained.

The protective mom said she put up a reward, hoping for information that could help police identify her son’s attackers.

“They could have hurt, they could have maimed this child. Permanently. Over a funky $50 scooter,” Grayson said.

Tips are coming in. Grayson said she’s turning those leads over to police, and allowing officers to investigate.