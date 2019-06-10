IRVING, Texas — A house fire near the Irving Mall ended with a family dog dying Sunday morning, officials say.

The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Sunday near the 2520 block of Cantrell Street, authorities say.

Irving fire officials say there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house when they arrived.

Crews say the house was damaged by both the fire and smoke. At one point flames were about 10 to 20 feet away from a neighbor's house.

Authorities say there were no residents or firefighters were injured during the incident but a family dog died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

