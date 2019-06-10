DALLAS — An overnight car crash caused a fiery scene and prompted evacuations at a nearby house, officials say.

Around 12:59 a.m., College Mound firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of County Roads 140 and 141 after a vehicle supposedly struck a house.

When fire crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a Dodge Challenger SRT that had somehow lost control and struck several trees. The trees, located in front of a house caught on fire as a result, officials say.

Detectives say crews were able to evacuate the residents and extinguish the blaze before it reached the house.

Official say the driver from the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK. The car is a total loss, fire officials say.

