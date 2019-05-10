DALLAS — A man was killed in an apartment shooting Friday, police say.

Authorities say officers responded to a shooting call around 10:37 p.m. near the 4606 block of Cedar Springs Road.

When they arrived they found a male in the parking lot of the Atera apartments who had been shot.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim did not have any identification cards on him during the time of the shooting. Authorities say the victim's name will not be released until the medical examiner's office identifies the man.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot after the shooting.

Authorities were not able to provide a physical description of a possible suspect.