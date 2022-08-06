'I'm excited about change': DeSoto ISD Board to consider pay increases for teachers and staff

School Board Trustees will consider a compensation plan that could increase the starting teacher salary to $58,500. All other staffers would also see pay increases.

DESOTO, Texas — Teachers and staff across DeSoto ISD are preparing for the possibility of a pay increase.

The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees will be discussing a new compensation package for the 2022-2023 school year during a special-called meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 8.

“I am excited about change. I think we are in a space of rebirth. We’re in a place where know we’re able to show what we value. That is our teachers. That is our staff,” said Deandrea Fleming, president of DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees.

The school board could possibly approve a new compensation package that could increase the starting teacher salary to $58,500. Trustees say that would make it the highest starting teacher salary in a region called the "Best Southwest," which includes DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, Cedar Hill ISD and Lancaster ISD.

“I am extremely excited,” said Dr. Usamah Rodgers, the newly-appointed superintendent of DeSoto ISD.

The school district’s proposed compensation plan would also give veteran teachers a $6,500 pay increase. There would also be raises for non-teaching staff across the district.

“Victory is in the classroom, and that’s where we have to start. It is making sure that we are removing barriers to success, so that our teachers can serve students well. So, to value them as to the professionals they are. To be able to say you stuck with us through the pandemic, and through all of the various challenges and attacks or assaults to public education that we’ve experienced. I think that speaks to the Board’s commitment to ensure that students are successful,” said Dr. Rodgers.

School administrators across the Best Southwest region believe higher starting teacher salaries, raises and incentives are also tools for recruiting and retention.

Duncanville ISD recently approved increasing its starting teacher salary to $57,000.

Lancaster ISD Board of Trustees will consider raising its starting teacher salary to $58,150 when it meets later this month.

Cedar Hill ISD has not yet commented on our requests for its official starting teacher salary for the 2022-2023 school year.