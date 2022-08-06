Garland ISD superintendent gives an inside look at the district's upgraded security system following Uvalde attack

Garland Independent School District's superintendent took WFAA inside the secure location, showing what’s in place after the heartbreak in Uvalde.

GARLAND, Texas — For the first time, WFAA is getting a look at one of the largest school district's security system.

“Every stone always has to be unturned, we are never resting,” said Dr. Ricardo Lopez, Garland ISD superintendent.

Lopez is heartbroken after what happened in Uvalde.

“It’s on our thoughts and minds 24/7,” he said.

The 19 students and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary are on Lopez's mind, as he thinks about the safety and security of students in his district.

Starting with a continuous notification: “What you hear there are alarms, when a door is propped open. We are notified and immediately and go to our cameras,” said Lopez.

Officers are constantly monitoring the sophisticated system, from hallways to school doors.

“When you come in through the exterior doors, you will see is your locked out,” said Ricardo.

Locked out, and no one can even get into the secure vestibule area.

“You can’t just walk in,” said Lopez.

The school district received a $73 million grant, which is being used to make modifications across all buildings.

With 53,000 students and 84 buildings, Lopez said, “Instead of walking through metal detectors, kids get wanded, and security dogs that go through spot checks."

Security officers go from school to school and perform random searches at least three to four times a day.

“They will have the kids all come out, and they will check through their backpacks with the dogs,” said Lopez.

Despite the school year ending, Lopez is asking students to report anything suspicious on their app, or website at https://www.anonymousalerts.com/garlandisd/ .