'We've got a serious problem': Rep. Carl Sherman says he wants lawmakers to hear perspective from teachers about mass shootings

“When our school zones have become war zones, it’s timeout for thoughts and prayers...," said Sherman.

DALLAS — In the wake of the chaos and shooting tragedy at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, residents across the state continue speaking out about gun violence.

“My kids are my life,” said Shaquna Persley, as she addressed a crowded room during a town hall meeting in Dallas on Wednesday.

Persley's 13-year-old daughter, Shavon Randle, was kidnapped and murdered in 2017. She is among families publicly asking lawmakers for change.

“These guns, y’all, Oh, my God. Lord, Jesus,” cried Persley.

This week, Governor Greg Abbott said he wants to see heightened safety standards at schools, following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The governor sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency’s Commissioner, Mike Morath, directing him to increase efforts to make school buildings more secure.

“In the wake of this devastating crime, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that our schools provide a safe and secure environment for the children of Texas,” wrote Abbott.

In that letter, the governor urged the TEA to determine the cost for school districts to comply with heightened safety standards, instruct school districts to identify actions they can take to make campuses more secure, do weekly inspections of exterior doors, and encourage school districts to increase the presence of trained law enforcement officers on campuses.

“We’ve got a serious problem and they want to see answers. Not just thoughts and prayer,” said Texas State Representative Carl O. Sherman.

The District 109 State Representative has been listening to community members about gun violence and mass shootings. Sherman is hosting a town hall, including teachers across North Texas on Tuesday, June 7.

“We have a group of teachers, 10 to 12 teachers, that we’ve invited to be a part of this panel. To talk to us about the issue from their perspective,” said Sherman.

Sherman said the live audience will also include police chiefs, school superintendents, mayors, council members, school board trustees and neighbors from different communities.

