Denton police find woman who went missing on Friday

Police said the woman, Heather Marie Dumas, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of May Street. Police said Dumas was last seen wearing galaxy design leggings, washed-out pink shoes and a blue Vera Bradley purse with flowers on it. She also has a Hello Kitty tattoo. Police said they believed Dumas' disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.