Denton police find woman who went missing on Friday

Police say she was last seen Friday morning in the 1600 block of May Street.
Credit: WFAA

DENTON, Texas — The Denton Police Department have found a 27-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning. 

Police said the woman, Heather Marie Dumas, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of May Street. Police said Dumas was last seen wearing galaxy design leggings, washed-out pink shoes and a blue Vera Bradley purse with flowers on it. She also has a Hello Kitty tattoo. Police said they believed Dumas' disappearance posed a credible threat to her own health and safety. 

In an update Saturday morning, the endangered missing alert for Dumas was discontinued, saying she had been found.

