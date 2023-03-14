Semi-truck driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash on US 75 in Plano, police say

The victim was the driver of a vehicle that had stalled in the middle of the highway, according to police.

PLANO, Texas — A semi-truck driver who is suspected of striking and killing a 29-year-old woman with his vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 in Plano has been arrested, police say.

Police said they responded around 9:30 p.m. to an incident involving multiple crashes in the southbound lanes of U.S. 75 near Legacy Drive on Monday, March 13.

According to police, the victim's vehicle, which she was driving at the time, was stalled in one of the highway lanes with its hazard lights on. Another car couldn't stop in time and struck her vehicle.

The woman, identified as Leah Daniels, of McKinney, then got out on the passenger's side of the vehicle when she was struck by a semi-truck and pushed into oncoming traffic, police said.

Police said Daniels was then hit by another vehicle as she lied on the roadway. According to police, Plano Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the semi-truck involved, described as an older model "bob-tail" Peterbilt 389, did not stop.

On March 17, Plano police said the driver of the semi-truck was identified as 55-year-old Richard Crockett, Jr., of Sherman. He was arrested and charged with accident – involving death – fail to stop/return/remain at scene, a second-degree felony.

Crockett, Jr. is currently being held at the Collin County Detention Center.

In a news release, the Plano Police Department thanked those who reached out with additional information concerning this fatal incident.

"The information received was a crucial component in the identification and arrest of the hit-and-run driver," the department said.

Plano police said the investigation is still ongoing by the department's traffic unit.