Middle school athletic director arrested, charged with improper relationship with student, police say

The woman arrested is listed as the athletic director at Hector P. Garcia Middle School.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a 34-year-old Dallas ISD employee and are accusing her of an improper relationship with a student.

The employee, Kaylen Cottongame, is listed on the Dallas ISD website as the athletic director at Hector P. Garcia Middle School. She was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, police say.

Family of Cottongame confirmed she was an employee with the school district.

Police say the Dallas Police Department's Child Exploitation Unit received information on March 9 that an employee was involved in a sexual relationship with a former DISD student.

Cottongame was taken to the Dallas County Jail, police said.