Suspected car thief shot by apartment complex tenant while in the act, Dallas police say

Police say the tenant fired shots at suspected car thieves, and they fired back using a high-powered rifle.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting overnight Friday in the Pleasant Grove area, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) confirmed to WFAA.

DPD said a man was shot while allegedly breaking into a vehicle at the Maderas Apartments, located in the 400 block of South St. Augustine Drive.

Police confirmed to WFAA that a tenant of the apartment complex noticed thieves breaking into a vehicle. The suspected thieves fired shots using a high-powered rifle at the tenant, police said.

"When I came around the from the corner they started shooting. So, I had to defend myself. So, I fired back," said the tenant and vehicle owner who identified himself as Billy.

Police told WFAA that a chase took place and gunfire was exchanged between both parties in the apartment complex.

"I've got three kids, and the only thing I could do was duck and shoot at the same time," explained Billy.

A female suspect ran away on foot and a male suspect was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, police said.

The male suspect's condition is unknown at this time, but police said he was stable.

Police have taped off buildings at the apartment complex, as well as the courtyard, to process the scene.

According to police data, this is one of several reported vehicle burglaries in the area this month.

DPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At this time, no information concerning arrests or charges has been released.

Police say a man was shot while breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex in Dallas. Its the latest in a string of vehicle burglaries in that area of Pleasant Grove. I’ll have more on the investigation at 5pm on #WFAA pic.twitter.com/tPAWWG5hXt — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) March 17, 2023