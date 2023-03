The preliminary investigation determined that the two were shot by an unknown suspect.

DALLAS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Dallas.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of Gannon Lane.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and their conditions are unknown, police said.

No suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.