Denton city leaders disagree over new mask requirement, mayor says city will not enforce it

DENTON, Texas — The mayor of Denton says the city has no plans to enforce a temporary mask requirement that was passed Thursday.

The order, modeled off the one passed in Dallas County, requires masks indoors at public schools, childcare centers, city buildings, and businesses that directly serve the public.

The order says businesses that don’t comply may face a fine of up to $1,000 but the mayor says the city has no plans to enforce it. Denton ISD also says they will not enforce the order.

Deb Armintor is one of the city council members who supported the measure, which passed 5-2.

“It was an absolute no-brainer,” Armintor said. “This is one of the most important ways, this mask, that we can fight COVID. Without it, we are going into war without our body armor on.”

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth was one of the two votes in opposition.

“We can motivate people to change. What you can’t do is mandate people to change,” Hudspeth said. “So when that young host or hostess is working in that restaurant and they have to confront someone we’re not coming to help you. We’re not going to enforce it. It puts those on the frontlines in harm’s way and I’m not willing to do that.”

Hudspeth said he always encourages masks and vaccines in the pandemic, but he believes the city made a rushed decision.

“We didn’t reach out to any community partners. Let that sink in. We didn’t talk to the local businesses, we didn’t talk to the local non-profits, we didn’t talk to the local anything,” he said. “We decided to implement a mask mandate that affects our entire community and we’ve talked to no one.”

As of Friday afternoon, Denton County had roughly 120 of their 800 hospital beds available. Only 10 of their 90 adult ICU beds are open.

David Jordan owns Patriot Sandwich Company in Denton. He said he plans to follow the order, but there is only so much he can do.