Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair kicks off this weekend, replacing the Deep Ellum Arts Festival

DALLAS — After more than a year without a namesake festival, the entertainment district of Deep Ellum is launching a new arts-centric fair -- and one with a more local focus.

The inaugural Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair is set to take place this weekend from May 27 to May 29 along Crowdus Street between Indiana and Canton streets.

"After nearly 30 years, the former edition of the arts festival ended in 2022," Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair Community Outreach Chairman Hondo Meredith said in a statement. "Seeing the need to continue for over 80,000 attendees annually drawn to the entertainment district, the Deep Ellum Community Association isn’t skipping a beat and proudly presents a new edition."

This fair, unlike the previous fair held in Deep Ellum, will be locally operated in celebration of the neighborhood's 150th birthday.

The fair will feature a variety of artisans, musicians, street entertainers and other attractions, along with curated concerts, exhibits and food to showcase the talent and businesses inside Deep Ellum.

Laid out along Crowdus Street, this new layout is intended to bring more foot traffic to Deep Ellum instead of blocking the doorways of local businesses. The fair wants visitors to explore Deep Ellum and its businesses instead of turning to outside vendors.

Two separate stages will be featuring music on all thee days of the festival from artists like Dave Willingham, Cat McGee, Ava Shipp and Glen Young.